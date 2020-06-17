Chelsea Commuter Rail Station Project – Traffic Impacts in Chelsea & Everett June 19-22 and June 26-29

The MBTA is building a new, fully accessible Chelsea Commuter Rail Station next to the final SL3 stop in Chelsea. When complete, the new station will connect the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Lines to the SL3. While building the new station, we are also upgrading the rail signal system and replacing the railroad crossings at Eastern Avenue, Third Street, and Everett Avenue in Chelsea, as well as 2nd Street in Everett. The MBTA’s contractor will perform railroad crossing reconstruction work the next two weekends as described below. Information on local traffic impacts follows; for Commuter Rail impacts, please check the MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts page.

Upcoming Traffic Impacts

To safely perform work at the railroad crossings, traffic will be impacted in the following locations. Signs will direct drivers through the detours.

Eastern Ave. Detours: From Friday, June 19 at 9:00 PM until Monday, June 22 at 5:00 AM, Eastern Ave. in Chelsea will be closed between Central Ave. and Broadway. The following detours will be in place.

Northbound Detour:

From Marginal St., go left on Central Ave. (Eastern Ave. will be closed at Central Ave., except for local traffic south of the railroad crossing)

Turn right on Hawthorne St.

Bear right on Broadway

Stay straight for Broadway/Rt. 107 Revere

Southbound Detour:

From Rt. 107/Broadway, at Eastern Ave. stay straight on Broadway (there will be no left turn onto Eastern Ave. except for local traffic north of the railroad crossing)

Turn right on City Hall Ave.

Turn left on Washington Ave.

Bear right on Broadway

Turn left on Cross St.

Turn right on Pearl St.

Turn left on Marginal St.

Continue straight on Eastern Ave.

2nd St. Detours: From Friday, June 19 at 9:00 PM until Monday, June 22 at 5:00 AM, 2nd St. in Everett will be closed between Carter St. and Boston St. The following detours will be in place.

Northbound Detour:

From 2nd St., turn right on Carter St. (2nd St. will be closed at Carter St., except for local traffic south of the railroad crossing & Market St. traffic)

Carter St. turns into 3rd St.

Turn left on Boston St.

Turn right back onto 2nd St. toward Rt. 16

Southbound Detour:

From 2nd St., turn left on Boston St. (2nd St. will be closed at Boston St.)

Turn right on 3rd St.

3rd St. turns into Carter St.

Turn left back onto 2nd St. toward Rt. 1

Everett Ave. Detours: From Friday, June 26 at 9:00 PM until Monday, June 29 at 5:00 AM, Everett Ave. in Chelsea will be closed between Spruce Street and Maple St.

Northbound Detour:

From Everett Ave., turn right on Spruce St. (Everett Ave. will be closed at Spruce St.; MGH visitors can use the Spruce St. entrance)

Turn left on Beech St.

Turn left on Maple St.

Turn right back onto Everett Ave. toward Route 16

Southbound Detour:

From Everett Ave., go left on Maple St. (Everett Ave. will be closed at Maple St., MGH visitors can use the Spruce St. entrance)

Turn right on Beech St.

Turn right on Spruce St.

Turn left back onto Everett Ave. toward Rt. 1

3rd St. and Carter St. Detours: From Friday, June 26 at 9:00 PM until Monday, June 29 at 5:00 AM, 3rd St./Carter St. in Chelsea will be detoured as follows:

Northbound Detour:

From 2nd St., stay straight at Carter St. (3rd St./Carter St. will be closed at 2nd St., except for State Garden visitors)

Turn right on Boston St.

Turn right on 3rd St. for local traffic only; all others will stay straight on Boston St.

Southbound Detour:

From Boston St., stay straight at 3rd St. (3rd St. will be closed at Boston St., except for local traffic north of the railroad crossing)

Turn left on 2nd St.

Turn left on Carter St. for State Garden visitors only; all others will stay straight on 2nd St.

Learn More

The current Chelsea Commuter Rail station, on the Newburyport/Rockport Line at Arlington Street in Chelsea, is inconvenient for transfers to other modes, is not accessible to people with disabilities, and is in disrepair. The MBTA is investing $32 million to construct the new Chelsea Commuter Rail station, including full high-level platforms for boarding, canopies and benches, new sidewalks, security cameras, passenger assistance telephones, lighting, and more. Work began in August 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2021.

Please know that MassDOT, the MBTA, their consultants, and the contractor continue to work on the Chelsea Commuter Rail Project through these challenging times and have implemented appropriate safety measures related to COVID-19.

For more information about this project, please visit: www.mbta.com/ChelseaStation. For project questions or comments, please email: [email protected]