News EHS Class of 2020 by Independent Staff • June 10, 2020 • 0 Comments Drive Through Graduation was an absolute success as families cruised through the parking lots on Lower Broadway watching students walk across the stage, gather gifts, and take a family picture – all in a safe manner with social distancing. Sisters Rosemary (front) and Michelle Bonilla sat on top of their cars as they passed by the stations in Saturday’s drive-through graduation ceremonies. The innovative COVID-19 approach to graduation was a hit with students, families and the community. State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, Teacher Julie Tran, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and Teacher Mike Messina.