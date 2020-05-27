Senior Week: Traditional Fun in Unique Circumstances Features Car Parade Salute, Virtual Memories and Adopt-A-Student

No one in normal times would want to replace the fun of Senior Week with an online video or a honking column of cars parading through the city to each senior’s home, but these are not normal times.

Supt. Priya Tahiliani announced the beginning of Senior Week on Tuesday, and a City-wide care parade dubbed ‘Salute to Seniors took place at 3:30 p.m. starting from Everett High and winding through the city. Many City and School officials participated in the Salute, and residents were urged to decorate their doors and windows as a “salute” to the Class of 2020 throughout the week.

“We have a lot of virtual events planned for the Senior Send Off,” said Tahiliani. “It’s not ideal and not the Senior Week all the seniors expected. We had to keep safety of students at the center of everything we did. There was discussion about including students Tuesday at the Salute, but after conferring with the City Health Department, it was decided that wasn’t prudent.”

Students are encouraged to post pictures of their favorite EHS memories and themselves wearing EHS gear – or moments from the unique Spirit Week – on social media using the hashtag – #CantStoptheTideEverett2020.

Tuesday night also featured the first virtual banquet, as the Winter Sports teams had their online banquet and recognition ceremony at 6 p.m.

Additionally, all seniors are being gifted special Class of 2020 T-shirts from Universal Screening Studio, with the details of the pickup for them announced later.

•Celebrate-A-Senior program

Already, the Everett Public Schools have announce a Celebrate-A-Senior program – not to be confused with the parent-organized Adopt-A-Senior program – that will be carried out on Thursday and Friday.

Tahiliani said through generous donations, every senior has been accounted for and participants in the program will deliver their seniors gifts of appreciation on Thursday and Friday.

“All of the seniors will have a gift delivered to them by their adoptee,” she said. “We were able to ensure everyone was adopted through a generous donation from Everett Bank.”

About 300 students out of 490 in the class have been adopted, but working with Everett Bank President Richard O’Neil, the bank has assured they will fund the program for any that aren’t already taken. There is still time for residents, businesses and others to adopt a student in this program.

To do so, go on the Everett Public School website and follow the instructions for the Celebrate-A-Senior program.

•Virtual Tributes

Wednesday will kick off the Virtual Tributes with the World Language Ceremony at 6 p.m. online at on ECTV (Channel 15). The rest of the schedule is as follows:

*Thursday, Senior Spirit Slideshow – running continuously from 4-6 p.m. on ECTV.

*Thursday, National Honor Society and Drama Banquet, 6 p.m., on ECTV.

*Friday, EHS Art Show running continuously from 4-6 p.m. on ECTV.

*Friday, Scholarship Awards, 6 p.m., on ECTV.