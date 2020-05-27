Exelon Honors Two Everett High Science Enthusiasts with $5,000 Scholarships

Exelon Generation, owner of the Everett LNG Facility and Mystic Generating Station, has awarded $5,000 scholarships to two Everett High School seniors, Victoria Chaparro and Daniella Alvarez, who will be pursuing careers in science. A committee of Exelon employee volunteers evaluated scholarship applications based on a number of factors, including community service, extracurricular activities, grades/SAT scores, and essays. This year’s scholarship recipients were selected from a total of 17 very qualified applicants.

Victoria Chaparro ranked 26th in a senior class of 520, with a GPA of 4.46. She will be attending Hofstra University in Public Health/Pre-Med. She was described by a teacher in a letter of recommendation as, “…a model student, hardworking, intellectually curious and with the grit to take on conceptually demanding material…” She has already participated in medical research projects at local universities and co-authored a biochemistry article, and is also an EMT trainee.

Daniella Alvarez ranked fourth in a senior class of 520, with a GPA of 4.73. She will be attending University of Massachusetts/Amherst for Animal Sciences. She was described by a teacher in a letter of recommendation as, “…a responsible and motivated student who excels… and has acquired many life-saving skills…” She has had perfect attendance since eighth grade. Daniella is enrolled in Cataldo Ambulance’s EMT Program and will become an EMT this June.

“These are outstanding students who have achieved a lot at a young age, and Exelon is proud to support their careers in science with these scholarships,” said Archie Gleason, Northeast Region General manager. “Not only have they maintained almost perfect GPAs, but have also participated in community activities and made impressive strides in their chosen fields of study.”

Exelon continues another long-standing program in Everett, awarding monetary prizes to middle and high school students who have excelled in Everett Public School’s science fair competition.

This year, students will receive a total of $1,200 in awards.