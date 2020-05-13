Mystic Valley Elder Services Reminds It Is Open for Business

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) wants to remind our communities that it is open for business and is working to be sure that those individuals in need receive the necessary services.

• MVES continue to accept calls and referrals via our online referral form and/or by calling us at 781-324-7705.

• MVES have funding available to help older adults and adults living with disabilities with urgent needs for food, grocery shopping assistance and more.

• MVES continue to serve home delivered meals.

• MVES are in regular communication with our consumers. Our care managers are calling them on a regular basis to assess their well-being and need for services.

• Support Groups for caregivers are being run virtually.

• MVES are not conducting home visits but are assessing our consumers’ needs through telephonic means.

• MVES is in constant contact with the MA Executive Office of Elder Affairs and the Department of Public Health, and we are following their guidance as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended best practices.

• MVES are in close communication with our extensive network of in-home service provider agencies and our community partners to deliver services in a safe and effective manner.

• Be assured, MVES will always let consumers know if services will be interrupted, reduced or cannot be delivered.

MVES is working to ensure the wellbeing of all those who depend on us by continuing to provide essential services to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop.

MVES is proud to be a highly respected resource in your community and we want you to know that keeping our community – consumers, families, staff, volunteers and community members – safe is our highest priority.

Please visit our website for the latest updates concerning MVES and COVID-19 here.