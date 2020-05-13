Memorial Day Exercises to be Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Thinking creatively about how to carry out traditions has never been more important, and now the creative thinking is being applied to the fallen veterans who were to be remembered on Memorial Day, May 25.

This week, the City made the unfortunate announcement that solemn exercises meant to remember fallen veterans and their sacrifice has been cancelled. Typically held for years in Glenwood Cemetery on Monday morning of Memorial Day, the ceremony has been put on hold until next year.

However, honoring fallen veterans will not be put on hold, said Veterans Services Director Jeanne Cristiano.

“As you may know, due to COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines, the City of Everett will be cancelling the traditional Memorial Day Services that were scheduled for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at the Glenwood Cemetery,” she wrote. “However, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of Veterans Services are moving forward with a plan to honor all of our fallen military men and women by placing a U.S Flag on our heroes’ graves at both the Glenwood and Woodlawn Cemetery in advance of Memorial Day.”

This will require volunteers and those that can perform the service safely. Due to COVID -19 Health & Safety Precautions, all registered volunteers will be required to wear a mask and the City will not be able to accept volunteers that have not registered in advance.

The dates of the volunteer activities include:

•Date: Monday, May 18

Location: Glenwood Cemetery

Time: 8 – 11 a.m.

•Date: Tuesday, May 19

Location: Woodlawn Cemetery

Time: 7 a.m. – Noon Anyone who would like to register to volunteer, please contact Jeanne Cristiano at [email protected] or by text at 781-605-7130 for detailed instructions and confirmation.