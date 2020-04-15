Progressive Massachusetts Members Endorses Ed Markey for U.S. Senate

Progressive Massachusetts (Progressive Mass) has announced its endorsement of Ed Markey for re-election to the United States Senate.

Senator Markey received the support of 96 percent of Progressive Mass members.

“Progressive Mass is an incredible group of grassroots organizers who understand that the 2020 election is among the most important elections of our lifetime,” said Senator Markey. “Access to affordable health care, clean energy, public health, and social and economic justice are all on the ballot this fall and we must act together to make real, structural change. Their progressive values are my values, and I am proud to have earned their endorsement in this race.”

“Both candidates in the United States Senate race participated in the Progressive Mass endorsement process. Member after member cited the powerful combination of both the vision and experience of Senator Markey. As the lead sponsor of policies like the Green New Deal, Ed Markey has articulated a bold and clear vision to address one of the most existential crises we face in a way that leaves no one behind. He has a track record of fighting for progressive causes, as well as years of experience in translating his vision into results,” said Progressive Mass Chair of Election Committees Jon Cohn.

The organization’s endorsement follows the recent announcements of support from several major groups, including UNITE Here Local 26 labor union workers, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice, the NRDC Action Fund, and Peace Action.

Progressive Massachusetts (“Progressive Mass”) is a statewide, member-driven grassroots organization with activists from across Massachusetts who advocate for progressive policy. Progressive Mass has 16 chapters across the Commonwealth including Boston, Lowell, Needham, the South Shore, and Woburn.

Senator Markey has served in the United States Senate since winning the special election in 2013 and has amassed a deep record on environmental, climate, gun safety, and consumer protection issues. His leadership has led to legislation to address the humanitarian crisis on the southern border, protect LGBTQ+ rights, and ensure that Donald Trump cannot launch a nuclear first strike without Congressional approval. Raised in Malden, Ed Markey has always stood up for the priorities of Massachusetts.