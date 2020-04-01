News

A Little Hope

by  •  •
Encore Boston Harbor shined a little hope into the community this week as the shuttered
resort casino aligned the lighting at its hotel rooms in the shape of a heart. The company
said it’s simply a show of love and caring for the community, a way to bring a smile
to people’s faces during this challenging time. To respond to the immediate needs in
Greater Boston, Encore this week donated 46,000 standard masks, 4,000 n95 masks, 6,000
gloves, 40 pallets of food, seven pallets of bottled water, five pallets of toilet paper and
13,000 daffodil plants.

