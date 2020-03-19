President Trump says he will sign bill to assist Americans impacted by COVID-19

“We reached an agreement yesterday on a new legislative package that will provide strong support for American families and communities in dealing with the coronavirus.” – President Donald J. Trump

President Donald J. Trump said Thursday he would sign a legislative package that provides extensive assistance to Americans impacted by the coronavirus.

President Trump is signing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, ensuring that American families and businesses impacted by the virus receive the strong support they need.

This legislation provides strong economic assistance to American businesses, workers, and families, alleviating financial burdens experienced by those affected by the virus.

The act provides free coronavirus diagnostic testing for the American people, regardless of their economic circumstances or health coverage.

The President and his Administration have worked tirelessly with Congress to secure this legislative package.

The Administration’s negotiation efforts were highly effective and resulted in substantial improvements from the initial bill brought by House Democrats.



SUPPORTING BUSINESSES, WORKERS, AND FAMILIES: This package delivers on President Trump’s commitment to provide strong economic support to Americans harmed by the virus.

•This legislation builds on the Administration’s longstanding commitment to take every step necessary to provide economic relief and support for Americans affected by the virus.

•The act establishes tax credits to provide paid sick and family leave for coronavirus-related employment interruptions.

•Eligible workers who are sick with the virus, quarantined, taking care of someone affected or caring for a child whose school has closed, will continue to be paid.

•Employees will receive pay directly from their employers, rather than from a less-efficient government-run program.

•Though every dollar of required paid leave will be offset by tax credits for eligible employers, the act protects small businesses by offering an exemption in the rare event that paid leave requirements would jeopardize their business.

•The legislation incentivizes states to ease access to unemployment benefits, assisting Americans who may be unemployed due to the impact of the virus.

•To support families and the most vulnerable, the bill also provides funding and flexibility for emergency nutritional aid for senior citizens, women, children, and low-income families.



TESTING FOR ALL AMERICANS: This legislation helps to realize President Trump’s primary goal of ensuring coronavirus testing is accessible to every American.

The President is committed to ensuring that every American who needs to be tested for the coronavirus is able to do so, regardless of their circumstances.

•To that end, this legislation offers free coronavirus testing – including free testing through commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, Indian Health Service, and TRI-CARE.

•President Trump continues to work tirelessly with the Federal government and the private sector to protect expand Americans’ access to coronavirus testing.

•As a result of the President’s efforts, testing is now available in all 50 states and we are testing faster than ever.