News Coronavirus Impact on Everett by Independent Staff • March 19, 2020 • 2 Comments A man walks through Everett into Chelsea wearing a protective mask in an effort to protect himself from getting the virus. Grocery store shelves were emptied in a food shopping panic from Thursday to Sunday – while the public schools closed for more than a month and City Hall was shuttered for two weeks. Photo By Katy Rogers Alyssa Charles, Director of Nutrition, showed Supt. Priya Tahiliani the lunch options available free to Everett children during the first meal distribution as part of the Coronavirus school shutdown response. The meal site at Everett High is open Monday to Friday for breakfast and lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Good afternoon,
I was extremely disapponted that the latest issue of the Everett Independent devoted so much Covid-19 coverage to the various high schools in the city and to Encore, and so very little coverage to those people who would be most severely impacted should the virus cluster in our community. According to the CDC, Covid-19 has the most severe impact to the point of mortality on the old, and those people with certain pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, and various and hearrt and lung deseases. High School students are as things currently stand just carriers of Covid-19. While I am not deminishing the significance of the disease carriers, I feel the newspaper has a responsibility and an obligation to focus on those in our community most iimpacted by the desease. Thanks.
Hey James,
Thanks for the input. This situation unfolded fast. Keep in mind, kids getting out of school in Everett has a tremendous effect on families, particularly those whose parents work jobs that don’t allow them to not show up. There is also a lot of evidence that closing the schools early has a direct impact on protecting those you write about. Meanwhile, Encore employs hundreds of Everett residents, and was the host of the only case reported yet in the City. However, the idea was to get the news out fast and that was the news happening Monday and Tuesday and from the past week. We’ll focus on the issues you have mentioned. If you have any particular ideas for us, let us know by commenting here or send an e-mail to [email protected].