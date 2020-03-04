First Day of School: Supt. Tahiliani Has Active Beginning of Her Tenure

As first days go, new Supt. Priya Tahiliani fit a lot of activity into one 24-hour block.

On Monday, March 2, Supt. Tahiliani reported for her first day of work – though she has been in and around Everett for the last several months leading up to the transition.

Deputy Supt. Kim Tsai and Supt. Priya Tahiliani (right) are pictured here with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley last week. Both have been active in the district in preparation for starting work on Monday.

While there were the usual staff introductions and getting settled into the office, Tahiliani also participated in Read Across America at the Whittier School, and sat as secretary – after being duly sworn in – of the School Committee later in the day.

“My first day was yet another demonstration of the supportive and welcoming school community that Everett has to offer,” she said. “I received numerous emails and phone calls from various stakeholders and staff introducing themselves and extending encouragement and support. I joined the Whittier School for Read Across America Day and shared one of my favorite Dr. Seuss books, ‘The Sneetches,’ with a wonderfully attentive and engaged group of third graders.

And School Committee members were especially gracious when shepherding me through my first School Committee meeting as secretary,” she continued. “I look forward to continuing to meet with the Everett community to learn more about the exemplary work that is already happening at schools; and I intend to work as their partner towards enrichment and enhancement.”

School Committee Chair Tom Abruzzese said he believes it’s the turning of a new page in the Everett Public Schools. He said Supt. Tahiliani and her new deputy superintendent, Kim Tsai, are off and running.

“Like everything she does, it was very impressive,” he said. “She served as the secretary of the Committee, was sworn in and everything went smoothly. I think her plan is to go to all the schools as soon as possible. She and Kim Tsai are going in and hitting the ground running.”

Tahiliani was chosen late last year as the new superintendent and signed a contract to lead the district in January. She is the first new leader of the public schools in more than 30 years.