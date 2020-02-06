Essay Contest for Black History Month Announced

Special to the Independent

Dr. Omar Easy of the School Department and Councilor Gerly Adrien have announced a 2020 Everett Black History Month student speech writing contest.

Easy and Councilor Adrien said the goals are to strengthen Everett High senior students in reading, writing and public speaking skills while encouraging them to learn about black history.

There are seven awards from $250-$500 each, and the contest is open to seniors at Everett High (five awards) or seniors who live in Everett but attend another high school (two awards).

Speeches must be written and delivered by students, and the word limit is 250 words. Only original material will be accepted, and it must be delivered in a PDF version.

The topic for this first annual event is ‘Who is the most influential black person you admire and why?’

Submit essays to [email protected] by Feb. 19, and winners will be notified on Feb. 22. A celebration will be held between Feb. 24-28 at Everett High.

For more information, e-mail Dr. Easy at [email protected] or call Adrien at (617) 835-8267.