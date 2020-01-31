EHS Hoop Action

News

Photo By Jim Valente
On what marked a solemn day in the world of basketball last Sunday, Jan. 26, one of Everett’s team managers donned a Kobe Bryant #24 jersey to mark the passing of the NBA great earlier that day. Prior to the Everett High vs. Brookline High basketball game at UMass-Boston, a moment of silence was held for Bryant and those that perished in the helicopter crash Sunday, and basketball that afternoon at all levels was surely affected by the tragedy.

