Licensing Commission Reviews Permits for Several Locations

The City’s Licensing Commission met on Monday, Jan. 13, at City Hall to review the licenses of seven local dining and nightlife establishments.

Present at the meeting were Licensing Board President Phil Antonelli, Board Member Phil Arloro, Board Clerk Annette Debilio, Detective Michael Lavey of the Everett Police Department, and Assistant City Solicitor Keith Slattery.

On the agenda were Ferry Street Grille at 108 Ferry St., Karma Lounge Boston at 355 Broadway, Mama Santos Cafe Bar and Grill at 388 Main St., Oliveira’s Restaurant at 749 Broadway, Stewarts Pub at 140 Jefferson Ave., Tasty Garden at 444 Broadway, and Winners Sports Bar & Grill at 361 Ferry St.

•Ferry Street Grille

A representative for Ferry Street Grille failed to show to request for a change in hours. Back in November, he had been cited for not operating within the hours specified on his license. Specifically, his establishment was closed during hours when the license states it should be open and serving the public.

•Karma Lounge Boston

Owner Varun Punj and his attorney Mark Rotondo came in to review a list of violations it received from the Inspectional Services Department (ISD) during its 2020 license renewal. Most of the violations had been attended to, though the establishment is still waiting for parts to complete its elevator. Karma will receive its alcohol license once all of the violations have been approved by ISD and the building department.

•Stewart’s Pub was postponed to the next regularly scheduled Licensing Commission meeting on Feb. 18. It is requesting a change in officers and manager.

•Mama Santos Cafe Bar and Grill

A representative from Mama Santos requested that its hours be extended to 1 a.m. This request was denied by the board due to the fact that all restaurants in Everett will be moving toward a midnight closing time. In November, Mama Santos was found to have served patrons outside of the business hours established by its license.

•Oliveira’s Restaurant

A representative for Oliveira’s Restaurant failed to show for this appointment. It was requesting a change to its hours.

•Tasty Garden/La Perle

Valery Joseph requested a transfer of license from Tasty Garden to La Perle Caribbean, to be located at the same address at 444 Broadway. The board approved the transfer under the condition that La Perle will close at midnight for the first three months. After the initial three months, owners can appear before the board again to request extended hours. La Perle had existed for many years on Lower Broadway, but was displaced when Encore Boston Harbor bought the building they were located in, evicted them and demolished the structure. It is now a parking lot. Joseph had struggled for months to relocate her popular business within Everett. Now, it appears she has found a location in the heart of Everett Square.

•Winners Sports Bar & Grill

Winners owner Tony Portillo requested an extension of its hours until 1 a.m. on two separate dates Jan. 18 and May 2. The first was approved, but the second will be decided at the licensing board meeting in March. Portillo signed an agreement with Chairman Antonelli regarding the use of the downstairs portion of the business. The document permits use of the downstairs for pre-planned functions but not for everyday use. The board previously agreed to allow the owner to rent out the downstairs for events under the condition that no alcohol be served or consumed there.