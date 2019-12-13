A Capacity Crowd: Mayor and Stacy Demaria’s Mingle and Jingle Event at Encore

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Stacy DeMaria hosted a Mingle and Jingle holiday reception Thursday night at Memoire inside Encore Boston Harbor.

The crowd was immense. The food was delicious. The atmosphere was festive.

The well-attended event again affirmed the wide popularity of the mayor as he and his wife, Stacy, personally welcomed guests at the door to the gleaming, state-of-the-art nightclub, many requesting photos with the Chief Executive and First Lady of Everett.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the First Lady of Everett, Stacy DeMaria.

It was fitting that Mayor DeMaria chose Encore for the venue as it was his incredible vision for the former Monsanto site that resulted in a $2.6 billion resort/casino being built in the city, 5,000 jobs, and millions of dollars for the city treasury for years to come.

DeMaria delivered his remarks from the vantage point of the DJ’s booth that overlooks the the dance floor of the elegant Memoire night club.

“I always wanted to be a DJ – now I know why people love DJ-ing, you get to see the whole club, it’s awesome,” said DeMaria, to the delight of the crowd.

“I just want to say to all of you, thank you to all for being here tonight – what a great crowd, an impressive crowd,” continued the mayor. “Stacy and I are so humbled that you took the time to come out tonight and support us.”

DeMaria said it was “an honor” to be mayor of Everett for the last 12 years. “It’s truly been awesome to be the mayor of the city Everett. This city is like no other city. This city is really is a community. We come together in times of need like nobody else. I want to thank all of you for supporting each and every one of us here. We support each other. We love each other. We respect each other. That’s what is most important, that we show civility and love for each other. I want to thank you all for being a tremendous team that has been with Stacy and me for my 20-plus years I’ve served in government. We’re always there for you, thinking about your family and your well- being.”

DeMaria thanked the members of his and Stacy’s family in attendance.

“We’re doing so many great things in the city of Everett – it’s crazy,” said DeMaria. “It’s a testament to my administration, the department heads, their staff, clerical workers, the public work employees, police and fire. What I’m getting done in the city is because of all of you, the progress the city has made – and this is one of the things we should all be very proud of – we took a contaminated waste site and converted it in to a $2 billion resort, and it’s because of all you.”

As Mayor DeMaria and Stacy DeMaria made their way from the DJ booth to the crowd below, there were cheers of approval.

This was Mayor and Stacy Demaria’s “Mingle and Jingle” holiday reception, an evening of joy, happiness, and cheer that showed that Mayor DeMaria is confidently in charge of this city and the people of Everett – his people – admire his leadership and love the direction in which Everett is heading.