Superintendent Finalists to be Announced Tonight, Nov. 13

At least three finalists for superintendent of schools are expected to be announced tonight, Nov. 13, at a Special Emergency Meeting of the School Committee.

The meeting will take place at the high school library at 6:30 p.m.

Chair Tom Abruzzese told the Independent that the Search Committee will be forwarding the names to the School Committee Wednesday night during an executive session meeting. That will lead to the public disclosure of the finalists.

“The Search Committee has completed its work, and they have done a very thorough job,” said Abruzzese.

He also said they hope to begin the public interview process very soon, and hopefully have someone set for a School Committee vote by mid-December.

Sources close to the situation, but outside the Search Committee, indicated there are no internal candidates being considered, and none will be presented. That could not yet be confirmed from officials – who are abiding very much by the privacy policy.

School Committeeman Frank Parker – who served on the Search Committee – said he will be glad to begin talking publicly about the candidates in the coming weeks.

Overall, he said the Search Committee has been a wonderful experience, and something that he has never participated in before.

“Surprisingly, I thought the process went very well,” he said. “I’ve never been part of a big Search Committee or even a jury. You could look at it like 12 people in a room trying to make a decision, but I’m really, really pleased with the character of the group. Everybody had their own particular concerns, but kept the entire district in mind. We gelled, met new people and created new friendships – all surrounded by everyone wanting to do the right thing. It was a very good experience for me personally.”