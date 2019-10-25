Wayne Matewsky’s Annual Free Safe Halloween Party Is Set for Oct. 27

Councilman at Large Wayne Matewsky and Friends proudly announce the 40th Annual Free Safe Halloween Party on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Councilman At Large Wayne Matewsky & Friends started holding the Safe Halloween Party in 1979 when reports surfaced that Halloween candies had been tainted, making door-to-door Trick or Treating unsafe for children. Since 1979, Wayne has annually held a Free Safe Children’s Party for the children of Everett.

This year, the Annual Free Safe Children’s Halloween Party will beheld at the Schiavo Club Hall at 71 Tileston Street (located in the Village neighborhood) on Sunday, October 27, 2019 between 2-4 p.m. There will be refreshments, entertainment, candy and prizes for the best costume, and an adult coffee table. Fun for all!

This year the Committee is happy to welcome back the Mackseedoodle Interactive Musical Duo, with a focus on diversity, anti-bullying, health choices and adventure. The popular duet of Gisele and Duane also showcases the importance of traditional roots and grandparents aimed at good old-fashioned family entertainment.

For more information, call Councilman Matewsky at (617) 389-5106. Councilman Matewsky thanks the many people who have made this event successful for over 40 years.