News Community Leaders Make a Very Special Delivery to the Parlin School by Independent Staff • October 25, 2019 • 0 Comments Businessman and City Council candidate Al Lattanzi, developer Charlie Zammuto, City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, and Trevor LaLiberte of TDL Landscaping brought smiles to the faces of dozens of Parlin School students on Wednesday, October 16. The four gentlemen filled a TDL Landscaping truck with more than 200 pumpkins for students to bring home to decorate with their families, a tradition Mr. LaLiberte’s company started several years ago. The donation also included several brand-new bikes that Principal John Obremski and his staff will raffle off, as well as soccer balls, footballs, baseball gloves, and toys that will be distributed to classrooms throughout the school. Above, Parlin School students are pictured with (standing from left) Assistant Principal Dennis Lynch, Principal John Obremski, Trevor LaLiberte, Charlie Zammuto, Council Candidate Al Lattanzi, Interim Superintendent Janice Gauthier, City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, and Assistant Superintendents Charles Obremski and Kevin Shaw.