News Role-Playing Game at Bone Up Brewery by Independent Staff • October 18, 2019 • 0 Comments Joseph James Bellamy, portraying the character Bronze, rallied participants to help determine who the traitor was during an interactive role-playing game at Bone Up Brewery sponsored in part by the Everett Cultural Council. Several residents and role-players showed up dressed in costume to take on parts in the game entitled, The Resistance. The game had many different outcomes based on the decisions made by the characters that registered to participate.