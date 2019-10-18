News

Role-Playing Game at Bone Up Brewery

Joseph James Bellamy, portraying the character Bronze, rallied participants to help determine
who the traitor was during an interactive role-playing game at Bone Up Brewery sponsored in part by the Everett Cultural Council. Several residents and role-players showed up dressed in costume to take on parts in the game entitled, The Resistance. The game had many different outcomes based on the decisions made by the characters that registered to participate.

