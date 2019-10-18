City of Everett Joins MBTA Youth Pass Program

Special to the Independent

The MBTA and the City of Everett are pleased to announce that Everett has joined the T’s Youth Pass program, which helps provide affordable transit access for low-income young people. Youth Passes are being distributed from the Edward G. Connolly Center in Everett.

“The MBTA is pleased to partner with Everett in offering this important program to eligible young people,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “With a focus on increasing access to transit as an important step in providing connections to jobs and education, we’re pleased to continue to expand this program that benefits even more young people.”

City of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said, “Providing affordable transportation alternatives are critical to our kids. From bike sharing programs like Blue Bikes and Lime Bikes to building bus lanes and bike lanes we are empowering our young residents by allowing them to get to school, work and other activities at little or no cost.”

Distributed through municipal and community partners, the Youth Pass is a card that can be used at MBTA Fare Vending Machines or at retail sales locations to purchase a reduced-price Monthly LinkPass for $30. Stored value can also be added to cards for Youth Pass users to ride the MBTA bus and subway system at a reduced one-way fare.

Young people residing in Everett interested in applying for the reduced-fare Youth Pass should visit the Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street in Everett. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The MBTA is excited for the City of Everett to join the growing list of municipalities and community partners participating in the Youth Pass program. Other participating communities include Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lexington, Malden, North Shore Community College, Quincy, Revere, and Somerville.

Cities and towns interested in joining the program are encouraged to email [email protected] for information on how to begin the process.

In order to qualify for the Youth Pass, a young person must:

•Live in a participating city or town;

•Be between 12 and 18 years old and not enrolled in middle or high school (students enrolled in middle or high school may receive a Student CharlieCard through their school);

•Be between 18 and 25 years old and enrolled in an accepted GED, job training, or state or federal benefit program.