News Briefs

Foresteire to Court for Hearing Oct. 2

Staff Report

Former Supt. Fred Foresteire will have his case called in Malden District Court on Weds. morning for a status conference on the criminal case against him.

The case was originally scheduled to be heard in August, but was continued due to an attorney conflict. The conference is not likely to feature Foresteire, but the judge and attorneys are believed to be ready to schedule dates for discovery, for submitting evidence and for trial dates.

There has been no talk of any such plea deal by any party in the case at this point.

An initial order impounding all of the filings from public view – to protect the victims – has been lifted by the judge.

First Mitigation Payment from Wynn Resorts Arrives at City Hall

By Seth Daniel

The first casino mitigation payment was due on Sept. 30 and has arrived at City Hall.

The $25 million annual payment is divided into quarterly payments throughout the year, with each being estimated at $6.25 million. The payment include a Payment In Lieu of Taxes valued at $20 million this year, and a $5 million community impact fund. Those two pieces make up the bulk of payments to the City per the Host Community Agreements negotiated by Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

The first payment received this week is currently being process by the City’s Finance Department, and would be available for use soon.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and CFO Eric Demas said they would be announcing plans soon regarding the first and successive payments.

The $20 million PILOT and the $5 million impact fee both go up by 2.5 percent each year. The next payment is due on Dec. 31.

Pedestrian Killed in Car Crash on Broadway near City Hall

Staff Report

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie confirmed that a fatal motor vehicle collision occurred Friday morning on Broadway.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Everett Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor trailer on Broadway in Everett. The pedestrian, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer remained on scene.

This is an open and active investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Everett Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and no charges have been filed at this time.

No further information will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Closeil Named to Deans list at Centre College

Lorna Closeil is the daughter of Lionel and Myrlene Aristhene of Everett and is a graduate of Everett High School has been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.

CHA to Host Day of Free Health Screenings for Vulnerable Women

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), an academic community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston’s metro-north region, will once again host See Test & Treat, a day of free health screenings for uninsured and underinsured women on Saturday, October 26. The event will be held at CHA Cambridge Hospital (1493 Cambridge Street, Cambridge) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is intended for women, transmen and non-binary people, ages 21-65, who lack health insurance and access to quality care.

See, Test & Treat is a national program sponsored by the College of American Pathologists Foundation to offer uninsured and under-insured people the opportunity to get important health screenings and information. In a single day, participants receive a pelvic and clinical breast exam, a Pap test with same-day results, a screening mammogram with prompt results, a connection to follow-up care, interpretive services, translated educational materials, health and wellness information, and a healthy snack. Child activities are provided to further reduce barriers to getting these important tests.

“See, Test and Treat embodies CHA’s mission of caring for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, immigration status or gender identity,” said Rebecca Osgood, MD, chief of pathology, who is spearheading the event at CHA. “The most important piece of all of the free care that we provide is that it could possibly save lives. We are excited to build on the success of last year’s event where we were able to serve 60+ women. Most of them had no insurance and others had such limited insurance it created a barrier for them to receive care.”

More than 100 CHA staff, including pathologists, OBGYN providers, cytologists and radiologists, are volunteering their time to make See, Test and Treat possible.

In addition to the screenings, the day will be filled with other fun activities including a range of health education programs focused on nutrition, breast self-exams, and HIV screening and counseling. See, Test and Treat at CHA will also have a health fair component filled with mental health resources, smoking cessation information, colon cancer screenings, oral health information and much more.

To learn more about the event on October 26, visit www.challiance.org/community/see-test-treat or send an email to [email protected]

Buckley Joined City-Wide Service During Orientation at Belmont University

Casey Buckley, an Everett native, joined 2,000 other new Belmont University freshman and transfer students during Towering Traditions orientation this year for SERVE, an opportunity to complete community service together throughout the greater Nashville area.

Many of the local metro schools, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, Legacy Mission Village and nearly 50 other local organizations received aid from Belmont students during the annual Welcome Week program.

Each year, new students at Belmont University are provided with the opportunity to volunteer their time and dive into the special community of Nashville with more than 200 upperclassmen student leaders accompanying them. Students spent the day helping with tasks such as organizing hospital supplies, applying fresh paint to buildings and picking up trash in multiple areas.

Student leader CJ Waligurski said one of the most rewarding things about guiding students through their first week of college is seeing their transition. “At the beginning, all of them enter nervous and don’t know each other. But at one point, I was able to just sit back and watch. It was the coolest thing to see how they were talking with each other and encouraging each other,” he explained. “It is such a special opportunity to see how this day of service builds strong connections between new students.”

Before departing for their service sites, Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher and Nashville Mayor David Briley addressed the group. As an institution committed to serving others, both speakers led into the meaning of community service as it pertains to Nashville and more specifically, Belmont.

“As Nashville has grown and changed, one thing remains consistent,” said Briley. “Folks here want to take care of each other. We are counting on you to continue that tradition. Today, we start off in that endeavor.”

Freshman Jillian McNabb spent her day with Legacy Mission Village and Nashville Diaper Connection packaging diapers to be given away and shared. “It’s so cool that we are given the opportunity to have fun while getting to know our peers and doing important work,” she said.

Journey After School Program Director Tim Mwizerwa from Legacy Mission Village shared, “We need a large number of qualified volunteers to accomplish our mission. Our partnership with Belmont has really been an incredible resource for us and for the students we serve. We love our Belmont volunteers.”

