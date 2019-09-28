David Lindsey Announces Run for School Committee At-Large

I would like to thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself. My name is David (Wayne) Lindsey, Jr. and I am a candidate for School Committee At-Large.

I have spent most of my adult life working with children, families, and communities all over the country. For 20 years, I have worked tirelessly as a servant-leader to make positive changes that make a profound impact on the lives of thousands of students, helping to put them on a path that leads to success. My journey has to lead me to serve students from all walks of life, social-economic statuses, cultures, and faiths.

A wise educator named Kala Jojo once told me, “We learn so that we can teach, and teach so that we can learn.” Meaning that the cycle of learning and educating are continuous and reciprocal. When we empower and educate students, families, and communities, they grow and flourish and allow us to learn new ways to serve. However, when people, places and things contribute or present obstacles to the circle of learning and education. We fail the children, their families and the communities from which they come.

This is why I am running for office. To show the City of Everett the importance of putting students, families, and the community first. To help foster an environment that creates a cycle of continuous growth that leads to success for all the stakeholders in the city. Those stakeholders are the students, families, educators, administrators, school district staff, the city constituents, community leaders, and elected officials. Over the coming weeks, I will be coming by knocking on doors, making calls, sending out surveys, and writing to illustrate why I will work for all the people in Everett and gather information about what is important to you. I look forward to meeting and talking with you all and hope to earn one of your three votes for School Committee At-Large on Tuesday, Nov. 5