News Village Fest by Independent Staff • September 20, 2019 • 0 Comments Photos by Katy Rogers The Wailers, the original band that played with Reggae icon Bob Marley, performed as the headlining act at Village Fest on Saturday night, Sept. 14. Thousands of Everett residents and visitors to the city came out once again to take in the local flavor combination of great music, family fun, great breweries/distilleries and food galore. Johnny D’Agostino, known as the moderator for the popular Everett Facebook page, emceed the event on Saturday and kept the fun going all evening.