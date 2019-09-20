News

Village Fest

by  •  • 0 Comments
Photos by Katy Rogers
The Wailers, the original band that played with Reggae icon Bob Marley, performed as the headlining act at Village Fest on Saturday night, Sept. 14. Thousands of Everett residents
and visitors to the city came out once again to take in the local flavor combination of great music, family fun, great breweries/distilleries and food galore. Johnny D’Agostino,
known as the moderator for the popular Everett Facebook page, emceed the event on Saturday and kept the fun going all evening.

Post navigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *