News City Preliminary Election by Independent Staff • September 20, 2019 • 0 Comments Candidates were out and about on Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, for the City Preliminary Election, which featured the Council at-large candidates competing against each other. Only one in the field was set to be eliminated, and a low turnout was expected, but many in the race felt it was a good bellwether to see how the campaigns are faring right now. Pictured in Everett Square campaigning was Jimmy Green, Paul Russo and Councilor Wayne Matewsky. Just down the street was Councilor John Hanlon with Sal Sacro and State Rep. Joe McGonagle – among others. For complete results, check the Everett Independent’s website and social media this evening, (www.everettindependent.com and @EverettIndy).