Encore Announces New Master Class Series and Fall Wine Dinners

Encore Boston Harbor announced the launch of its Master Class series. An experiential program designed to inspire guests to get creative, express their inner talents and learn something new, Master Classes will begin in September with experts from various specialty areas throughout the resort leading instructional and interactive sessions featuring cooking demonstrations, floral arrangement workshops, mixology and more.

Additionally, intimate wine dinners will bring unique food and wine pairings to the resort’s finest dining establishments this fall. New Master Classes and wine dinners will be announced each month. September events include:

•Saturday, September 7: Boxing on the Green

Guests will refine their balance, coordination and fundamentals in a no experience needed, no contact, body weight boxing class. In this 60-minute workout, core exercises will be combined with a yoga- inspired warm up and cool down and no contact partner drills. A 60-minute cool down at the Encore Boston Harbor Beer Garden will follow the workout. Boxing on the Green will be held on the South Lawn from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants must be 21 and over. Tickets are $60 per person.

•Wednesday, September 11: Boich Wine Dinner at Rare Steakhouse

Boich Family Cellar’s iconic wine will be paired with selected dishes by Rare Steakhouse Executive Chef Taylor Kearney for this special wine dinner. Guests will start with a roasted peach salad followed by chive gnocchi with charred octopus, smoked local tomato and pickled haricot vert. For the main course, a Snake River Farms dry-aged strip will be served with summer corn pudding, foie gras and voodoo peppercorn. The evening will be topped off with a cherry tart tatin. All courses will be expertly paired with some of Boich’s finest selections. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $240 per person.

•Thursday, September 26: Greg Linn Wine Dinner at Rare Steakhouse

Take a taste tour through California’s Central Coast and enjoy Greg Linn’s famous Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah, perfectly paired with some of Rare Steakhouse’s most mouthwatering bites. This wine and food pairing experience will begin at 6 p.m. in the restaurant’s private dining room. Tickets are $190.

•Friday, September 27: Oyster Shucking

Chef John Ross will host an oyster shucking course to introduce guests to some of the finest shellfish in the world, harvested right here in New England. This interactive session will teach participants the aquaculture associated with farming oysters and provide a roadmap for choosing the perfect oyster. Chef will then demonstrate the art of shucking these mollusks before treating everyone to an extravaganza of shellfish perfectly paired with crisp sparkling wines for everyone to enjoy. This class will be held at Oyster Bar from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and is an over 21 only event. Tickets are $195 per person.

Ticket prices do not include taxes, fees or gratuity. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Encore Boston Harbor concierge at 857-770-7070.