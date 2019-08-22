Moreschi Has Watched Resort Casino Grow in His Hometown

In September 2014, Everett native Anthony Moreschi watched with excitement as Encore Boston Harbor landed the state’s Greater Boston Casino License in his hometown, and on that day he knew he wanted to work for the five-star gaming giant.

So it was, he was an applicant very early in the process, and having been in the first 30 or 40 employees hired, he has watched the process from idea to license to National Sales Manager. He even had a chance to vote in favor of the casino during the July 2013 referendum vote.

“I started as employee number 30 or 40,” he said. “I’ve been here since the early stages so I’ve been able to see the staff grow as quickly as it did and the excitement from the top levels down. For me, when I started in 2017 it was even more exciting to see the progression of the property. Right before opening, I went to the casino floor and took it all in while everything was still quiet. Then I went outside and started greeting guests…Over in the sales department, we’re like a family there. We work so closely together that it’s really become my second family. I enjoy coming to work.”

Moreschi grew up in the Village and graduated from Everett High School. He worked in the hospitality industry in Boston for 25 years, and spent the last seven years working for a hotel.

As an employee at the casino, there are many amenities – including a uniform service and one hour paid lunch every day. Another perk of lunchtime is the employee cafeteria, and Moreschi said that has become his favorite amenity.

Employees get one free meal per shift from the cafeteria.

“The employee cafeteria is definitely a highlight,” he said. “It’s like having a full service restaurant with great quality food and everyone is so happy to be there.”

Additionally, having had time to explore the property, he said he has found three favorite spots to be in the property.

The first is just above the Center Bar overlooking the entire gaming floor, and the second is the mezzanine area by the high-limit tables overlooking the lobby and carousel. However, having grown up in the Village and knowing the history of Monsanto on the site, he also really loves the South Lawn outside.

“I love the South Lawn because it give you the opportunity to see the resort from its front,” he said. “I knew what this was growing up. It’s amazing just to see how the site has changed over a period of time. The environmental remediation that took place is outstanding.”

As part of his job as National Sales Manager, Moreschi is responsible for selling packages for travel and hotel stays at the resort – particularly for things like conventions and groups.

“It has its challenges, but it’s definitely a beautiful property to sell,” he said. “Once you get people here to see it, they are amazed. They like that it’s 100 percent smoke-free and that you don’t have to go through the casino to get to the guest areas. That all goes very far.”

Many guests, he said, know the properties in Las Vegas and are excited to see a similar place in the Boston area.

“For those that are familiar with Wynn in Las Vegas, they are excited to be coming to its sister property in Boston,” he said.

Encore via Everett is an occasional series focused on Everett people working at the resort casino.