Encore to Patriot Place : New Bus Service Debuts This Week

Patriots Place in Foxboro will be the latest hub for Encore Boston Harbor’s premium motor coaches, but this time the service will be a two-way street – with the casino expecting its patrons to visit Patriot Place just as much as it expects people to use the bus from Patriot Place.

Encore already offers three hubs for its premium motor coach service, and this week they began to run a motor coach between the resort and Patriots Place/Gillette Stadium on weekdays.

“We think this is going to be very popular and if it goes well we could add extra days and more service,” said Jim Folk of Encore. “The difference with this location is the other places are parking lots and nothing is there. We’re bringing people to a destination with amenities, restaurants and hotels. It’s a little different than the other routes. That’s what makes the trip unique. It’s a little bit of the best of both worlds.”

Service is offered now Monday to Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the cost is $7 one-way, $14 round-trip. The motor coach includes several amenities including entertainment, refreshments and bathrooms.

The estimate is that the trip would take approximately 80 minutes one-way, depending upon traffic conditions.

Folk said the best way to make reservations is online at Encore Boston Harbor.