BNY Mellon Consolidates Operations in Everett, Leaves New Space at Santilli Building

The BNY Mellon company on Santilli Highway in Everett has consolidated its space in its Everett building, leaving more than 100,000 sq. ft. of office space available on the top floor.

The company is not reducing its workforce in Everett or changing any operations. A spokesperson said they are simply consolidating the space they’ve been using, which has left a great deal of space no longer necessary.

“At BNY Mellon we continually optimize our real estate footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while continuing to deliver for our clients,” said Madelyn McHugh, a spokesperson for the company.

The owner of the building is Gilbane of Providence, and they said they are happy to still have BNY Mellon in the Everett building, and are looking to find another great tenant for 140,000 sq. ft. of office space on the top floor.

They are using Cushman and Wakefield to help market the newly vacant space.

“It’s my understanding BNY Mellon will be shrinking their footprint in that building, but they plan on staying in place in the building,” said Wes Cotter, a spokesman for Gilbane. “We’re thrilled to hear they will remain a tenant. It’s a great building and we look forward to finding a second great tenant for the other part of the building.”