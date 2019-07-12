Gerly Adrien Takes out Papers for At-Large Council; David Lindsey for School Committee

If things go the way of Gerly Adrien and David Lindsey, there could be a husband and wife team on the Council and School Committee.

Adrien, who has run for state representative twice, has pulled papers to run for at-large City Council and expects to be certified for the ballot within the week. Meanwhile, her husband, David Lindsey Jr., has also started his own campaign, taking out papers to run for School Committee at-large. He expects to be certified for the ballot by next week.

Both live on Valley Street, and run two businesses together.

“I just got a lot of comments from people saying I should run for local office and that they would like to have my skill set in local government,” she said. “I was going between School Committee and City Council for the last six weeks. I had set a personal deadline for two weeks ago and I decided not to run because I wanted to focus on my two businesses and going to school full-time. Then I got a message from someone…They said they had been going to Council meetings for six months and felt they had no voice there. That’s exactly why I wanted to run for office in the first place. I said, ‘God, if that’s your message, then it’s a good sign.’”

And with that, she pulled papers on June 27.

Then, after hearing about the issues on School Committee, her husband decided to pull papers for School Committee.

Both pulled papers for School Committee and City Council, but will only pursue one of the offices.

In other School Committee news, former Council candidate Dan Skeritt has re-emerged to run for at-large School Committee. Skeritt ran a positive and successful campaign a few years back and came up just short. He looks to be a very viable candidate in the field.

•The Field

As it looks right now, here are those who have pulled Nomination Papers.

*Councilor at-Large: Wayne Matewsky (incumbent); *Renee Solano; Leo Barrett; *James Lavecchio; *John Hanlon (incumbent); *Stephen Simonelli; *Michael Marchese (incumbent); *Catherine Tomassi Hicks; *Richard Dell Isola (incumbent); *Peter Napolitano (incumbent); Joseph Matthew LaMonica; Gerly Adrien; and David Wayne Lindsey Jr.;

•Ward 1 Council – *Fred Capone (incumbent), Broadway.

•Ward 2 Council – *Jason Marcus, Dartmouth St.; and *Stephanie Martins, Lexington Street.

•Ward 3 Council – Anthony DiPierro (incumbent), Sycamore Street.

•Ward 4 Council – *John Leo McKinnon (incumbent), Newton Street; and *Tri Le, Westover Street.

•Ward 5 Council – *Rosa DiFlorio (incumbent), Dyer Avenue; Vivian Thuc Nguyen, Linden Street; and Joseph Pierotti, Jr., Belmont Park.

•Ward 6 Council – *Al Lattanzi, Pierce Avenue; and *Michael McLaughlin (expected), Baldwin Avenue.

•School Committee At-Large – *Berardino D’Onofrio (incumbent), Evelyn Road; *Millie Cardello (incumbent), Ferry Street; Richard Liston, Cottage Street; *Cynthia Sarnie, Forest Street; Samantha Lambert, Pierce Avenue; and Angelmarie DiNunzio, Hancock Street; *Daniel Skeritt, Clark Street; Gerly Adrien, Valley Street; and David Wayne Lindsey Jr., Valley Street.

•Ward 1 Schools – Edgar Ruiz, Lewis Street; and *Allen Panarese (incumbent), Wolcott Street.

•Ward 2 Schools – *Joe LaMonica (incumbent), Lawrence Street; and Thomas Messina Jr., Road B.

•Ward 3 Schools – *Frank Parker (incumbent), Freeman Avenue; and Robert Santacroce, Englewood Avenue.

•Ward 4 Schools – Dana Murray, Waverly Avenue; and David Ela Jr. (incumbent), Henry Street.

•Ward 5 Schools – *Marcony Almeida-Barros (incumbent)

•Ward 6 Schools – John Mavilio Jr., Hawthorne Street; and Thomas Abruzzese (incumbent), Peirce Avenue.