Memoire Nightclub at Encore Attracts Celebrity DJs at Huge Opening

The opening of the Mémoire Nightclub in Encore Boston Harbor bought in a star-studded lineup of DJs, and hundreds of guests, last week – punctuated by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) on June 27.

Mémoire opened its doors last week, and quickly showed that it would attract the top talent when it comes to club DJs – bringing in Shaq, Fadil El Ghoul (R3HAB), and Steve Aoki.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal – known now as DJ Diesel – was one of the first acts at the Mémoire Nightclub in Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor on Thursday, July 27. The former Boston Celtic has now become one of the top DJs in the world, and prior to his show, he walked the gaming floor and greeted guests at the resort. Afterward, at his show, he attracted hundreds of partiers to the nightclub.

All three are some of the top DJs in the world and attract thousands when they play shows in large arenas.

“What an exciting first week at Mémoire,” said Randy Greenstein, principal at Big Night Entertainment Group, which operates the club within Encore. “We kicked off opening night with Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB followed by Steve Aoki on Monday – two of the top DJs in the world right now. We also had an electric night with Shaq on Thursday and look forward to continuing to bring top talent from all over the world to Encore Boston Harbor. Our guests have been really excited by the state-of-the-art technology at Mémoire, like the Funktion One sound system, the custom LED ceiling, and the 450-inch LED wall, which creates a really high-energy and exciting experience.”

Big Night will also be operating the flagship Mystique Asian-fusion restaurant within the resort casino as well, and together, both venues are an exciting addition for Encore.

“The restaurants, lounges and amenities at Encore Boston Harbor offer some of the best and most enjoyable dining and nightlife experiences in the nation, which makes Mystique and Mémoire a perfect fit,” said Bob DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “Big Night Entertainment Group owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning restaurants and luxury nightclubs in the region and is very well respected in this marketplace. They know how to amaze people in every way and will help mark Encore Boston Harbor as the premier dining and nightlife destination for all who visit, live or work in the region.”

Mémoire accommodates up to 650 guests, and the 8,000 square-foot luxury nightlife destination flaunts lustrous gold surfaces, plush accents, sensuous leather contours, custom marble tables, glistening chandeliers, and state-of-the-art technology. With a firm emphasis on cultivating a VIP atmosphere, Mémoire is outfitted with 20 luxurious VIP tables, multiple bars, and alluring private areas that set the scene for a memorable night.

On Thursday, prior to the show featuring Shaq, the NBA legend and former Boston Celtic walked the Encore gaming floor – greeting guests and taking hundreds of photographs with fans.

Hundreds crowded the dance floor to listen to DJ Diesel, and it’s a scene that is a rarity in Boston, and one that Big Night Entertainment and Encore hopes will establish a high-profile nightlife on the banks of the Mystic River.

In July, the venue will welcome renowned artists such as Lucky Lou (July 6), Elephante (July 7), Vinny Vibe (July 20), Ikon (July 26) and Chantel Jefferies (July 28).

Memoire is open Friday – Sunday 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

•Mystique Opens to large crowds

Mystique Asian Restaurant & Lounge is another Big Night partnership with Encore, and expects to bring elevated Pan-Asian dining to the property.

“Mystique and Mémoire are destined to be flagship destinations at Encore Boston Harbor,” said Principal Ed Kane of Big Night Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to be able to deliver the premier, first-class experience that guests will expect at the resort.”

Kane told reporters working on the design and execution of Mystique had reinvigorated him.

“This one I’ve been so excited about,” he said, noting that the last time he was this excited was with the opening of Tosca. “I love it. To see it reaching completion is extremely exciting. It was two years in the making and it’s open and it’s been a lot of work.”

Named for both its alluring design and waterfront location, guests will be transported on a mystical journey through Asia upon entering Mystique Asian Restaurant & Lounge. Mystique features a 16,400 square foot dining room and lounge with panoramic windows and a beautiful 40-seat terrace that looks out onto the Mystic River. Designed by award-winning designer Peter Niemitz, Mystique features luxurious finishes and rich textures throughout the open dining room with seating for more than 450 guests. The space boasts an expansive stone bar with seating for 28, plush lounge seating, a sushi counter, and a glamourous open kitchen with a captivating robata grill. Throughout the restaurant and lounge are one-of-a-kind Asian-inspired décor curated from around the world. A picturesque seasonal patio with seating for 36 overlooks the Mystic River under the lights of the Encore Boston Harbor sign.

Executive Chef Anthony Micari, an alumnus of Makoto in Miami, offers a carefully crafted selection of Pan-Asian delicacies, with highlights including an extensive robata program, artful sushi creations, and an array of traditional dishes with a modern spin. Micari offers fresh and bold flavors, using the freshest ingredients possible and presented beautifully with artistic details. Guests can anticipate seasonally inspired menu items that highlight the bounty of New England while celebrating modern interpretations of Pan-Asian cuisine as well as show-stopping large format.

Kane said they do take reservations, but they will pride themselves on offering space – including large groups – to walk-in guests.

“We’re going to hold 50 percent of our capacity for walk-ins and large parties,” he said. “We think that mix will work for us. We’ll make the effort to move things around and get you in. If you are looking for a place at the last minute, we want you to call us or come in.”

Mystique’s signature robata grill is a focal point, offering a visual culinary experience where guests can watch items from land, air, and sea grilled to perfection. Cooked over white binchotan charcoal, the robata dishes are designed for sharing. From steaks such as a Japanese New York Strip to a large Tomahawk and inventive dishes like the Avocado Bomb with sudachi aioli, toasted sesame and ponzu, the robata offers guests freshly grilled items that span local seafood, beef, poultry and vegetables with a Japanese-inspired flare. Mystique’s sushi program, led by Head Sushi Chef and Makoto alum Tony Mai, features a selection of wild caught fish flown fresh daily from Japan. Guests can anticipate classic sushi and sashimi offerings, as well as inventive interpretations that feature unique and rare fish, designed to intrigue diners and introduce them to new flavors. Chef Micari and Chef Mai are sourcing a variety of iki jime fish from top fisherman around the world, offering the best quality sushi possible with daily omakase specials.

Mystique is open daily for lunch and dinner starting at 11:30 a.m.