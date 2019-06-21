Vincent Ragucci Jr. Begins his Job as Official Greeter at Encore Boston Harbor

The first face you will see at the incomparable Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino will be a familiar one to Everett residents.

Vincent Ragucci Jr., the personable and charismatic executive director of the ‘E’ Club, will be a greeter at the $2.6 billion property that has been and will be the talk of the town.

From the outset of Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s vision to bring a world-class resort to the city, Ragucci was one of the resort/casino’s biggest supporters in the community through his work with Everett United. Everett residents voted overwhelmingly (87 percent) for the proposed resort.

“The only word that I can describe this [Encore’s opening in Everett] and do it justice is “magnificent,” said Ragucci. “The entire resort from A to Z is impeccable. I’ve been in casinos around the world and this is the greatest.”

Ragucci said the pre-opening Everett United reception generated much emotion from those fellow residents who worked side-by-side with him in the organization.

“I saw tears of joy in their eyes,” said Ragucci. “The enthusiasm they showed was absolutely, positively unbelievable.”

Ragucci said he will be stationed at the entrance to Encore Boston Harbor. His official title is ‘greeter.’

“Coming through the door, I can give people a comfort level and that’s important,” Ragucci.

He said Encore Boston Harbor is “so much more than a casino.”

“We have riverboats, an outdoor area that can seat hundreds of people – I look forward to the Everett High School band performing near the gazebo, local musicians performing – picnics. I see this facility being utilized by Everett people,” said Ragucci. “There are so many things that Encore has to offer for the enjoyment of people.”

Ragucci said he is excited about opening day on Sunday. He said Mayor DeMaria deserves credit for his vision for the city.

“This is a five-star facility,” said Ragucci. “When the mayor of Everett had his choice of companies (casinos) to come in to the city, he selected the very best – and Encore Boston Harbor in my opinion is the very best.”

And come Sunday at 10 a.m., Vincent Ragucci Jr., a lifelong Everett resident whom many friends affectionately call “Cousin Vinny” will be there at the front door, the first to tell you about Encore’s 5-Star excellence.