City, Encore Launch BlueBike System in Everett Ahead of Opening

The City of Everett and Encore Boston Harbor joined with BlueBike on Monday morning to announce the first expansion of the service in many years – with Everett joining Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline in the BlueBike network.

The BlueBikes are a docked bike-share system that can be accessed by renting a bike and then returning it to a BlueBike dock anywhere in the system. Conversely, Everett also participates in the docklessLimeBike bike share system as well, and City believes the two will work well in tandem.

Encore President Bob DeSalvio

and Mayor Carlo DeMaria helped to launch the new BlueBike system on Lower Broadway in front of the Encore resort on Monday, June 17.

On Monday, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, BlueBike officials and Encore President Bob DeSalvio were on Lower Broadway to cut a ceremonial ribbon to welcome the expansion of the service to Everett.

Everett will have 12 new docking stations throughout the city, and two of them will be on or near Encore – and sponsored by the company as well.

“When I went to Northeastern years ago, I often used to bike into town to go to classes,” said DeMaria. “I could get there in 20 minutes. It’s a great alternative and fast too. Our main goal is to take people out of cars and put them on Bus Rapid Transit and bikes so they can get from Everett to Boston. We couldn’t do this without Encore Boston Harbor. They are a true partner every step of the way.”

DeSalvio said it was a proud moment and another partnership that will be successful with the City.

“I’ve been here five years and all through that time the mayor and his team have been pushing hard to get us to provide options other than guests coming and going in cars,” he said. “I’m excited to have our guests get out and explore everything in the surrounding communities by bike.”

Stacy Thompson of Livable Streets said she remembers when BlueBikes – formerly HubWay – was founded in a corner of their office in Cambridge 14 years ago. No one was sure if it would work, she said, but it caught on in Boston and expanded to other communities. However, until Monday, there had been no expansions for a few years.

“I have received calls from all over the nation asking me if we know the people from Everett,” she said. “I have sent people here from Los Angeles, Spain and Louisiana. Everett is a world leader. It isn’t only about a bikeshare in Everett getting people to Boston. I’m excited to get on a bike and come to Everett because it’s a great place to be. Everett is building an amazing transportation mosaic for human beings.”

As part of the launch, riders of BlueBikes can get $1 rides all week through the BlueBike app. BlueBike also has an adventure pass for $10 that lasts several hours.