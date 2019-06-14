Prescott Street Crossing Closes for Two Weeks

The Prescott Street Crossing in the Air Force Road area has been closed for two weeks.

Reconstruction of the Prescott Street Crossing was negotiated by the City as part of the mitigation for construction of Encore’s Rivergreen overflow parking lot. The crossing has been a safety hazard for trail users for many years with substandard traffic controls and pavement conditions.

The new design of the crossing will provide a consistent two-lane roadway width from Tremont Street to Airforce Road, and shift the trail crossing closer to the intersection with Air Force Road, such that vehicles exiting onto Air Force Road will stop for the intersection without blocking or crossing the trail.

In addition, Rapid Flashing Beacons will be placed on the trail, activated by trail users to warn oncoming vehicles of their presence. Construction will take approximately two weeks, with completion scheduled prior to the opening of the Encore resort.