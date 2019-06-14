News Before and After by Independent Staff • June 14, 2019 • 0 Comments Four years has made an incredible difference on Lower Broadway, as the sidewalk and entryway gardens have opened up to the public at Encore Boston Harbor this week in preparation for the June 23 opening. This photo was taken at the entrance to Everett in February 2015 just prior to construction when the corridor looked like it had for generations – chain link fence, semi-trucks, dangerous bike lanes and worn-out pavement. Now, the same spot has been turned into a garden forest that the company said will help the public and guests transcend their regular lives and into something magical. No expense has been spared, and many of trees are greater than 30 feet tall already.