Three Alleged Brazilian Gang Members Rounded up in Everett One Member Found in the Garage of City Councilor

Federal agents descended upon Everett, Malden and other locales April 25 to arrest 14 members of a violent Brazilian street gang – with one member being apprehended in the garage of Councilor Wayne Matewsky.

Members and associates of Primeiro Comando da Massachusetts (PCM) – most of whom were in the country illegally – were charged April 25 in federal court in Boston in connection with perpetrating violent crimes in Massachusetts, including drug and firearms trafficking, robberies and kidnappings.

Three members were apprehended in Everett, including one on Lewis Street, another on Vernal Street and a third on Hancock Street.

“Violent gangs that proliferate violence are a scourge on our communities,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “Over recent months, members and associates of Primeiro Comando da Massachusetts have been committing serious, violent crimes: brazenly robbing community businesses, dealing drugs, trafficking illegal firearms, and even kidnapping a young woman. We will not standby and allow these criminals to disrupt the safety and peace of our communities. Let today’s arrests and charges be a message to gang members and their associates: if you threaten the safety and well-being of Massachusetts residents, we will arrest and prosecute you using all of the federal resources at our disposal.”

On Thursday morning, federal agents and State Police swarmed the City, particularly on Lewis Street at the home of Councilor Matewsky. Officers located Joao Pedro Marques Guimares Gama, a/k/a “Bahianinho,” 21, in Matewsky’s garage, and took him into custody.

Police said it appeared he had been living there for about a week.

Matewsky said he had no idea that the man was in his garage, and that he had hired him to do some work in the yard – as he is transforming his backyard from hardscape to grass.

“I had met him and he told me he was a landscaper and I was going to have him plant some grass in the backyard,” he said. “I had no idea he was in there. I’ve installed a lock on my garage and better lighting in the backyard. I’d like to thank the police for getting rid of the guy from my garage.”

Gama, who is in the country illegally, was charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit robbery, engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, and being an alien in possession of a firearm.

The following defendants, in addition to Gama, were charged.

•Alvaro Dos Santos Melo, 22, a Brazilian national illegally residing in Everett, was arrested and charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was taken into custody on Vernal Street;

•Marcio Costa, a/k/a “Marcino” and “Marcinn,” 28, of Malden, is the alleged leader of PCM and was arrested and charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

•Breno Henrique DaSilva, 20, a Brazilian national illegally residing in Somerville, was arrested and charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

•Edson DaSilva, 19, previously resided in Whitman and is currently in state custody on kidnapping and firearms charges, and was federally charged with RICO conspiracy and robbery;

•Igor Costa, 20, previously resided in Framingham and is currently in state custody, and was federally charged with RICO conspiracy and robbery;

•Vinicius Goncalves de Assis, previously resided in Revere and is currently in state custody, and was federally charged with RICO conspiracy;

•Rodrigo Tevares, 19, a Brazilian nation illegally residing in Stoughton, was arrested and charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm and engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

•Rony DaFreitas, 21, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

•Elwood Cortes-Navedo, 23, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

•Fernando DeOliveira, 24, a Brazilian nation illegally residing in Brighton, was arrested and charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm and engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

•Mouad Nessassi, 21, of Boston, was arrested and charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession of an unregistered firearm;

•Fadwa Chimal, 19, was arrested and charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; and

•Jennifer Romero, 26, of Chelsea, was charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

According to court documents, in September 2018, federal, state and local law enforcement began investigating members and associates of PCM, a gang with Brazilian origins, which first appeared in Massachusetts approximately two years ago. It is alleged that members and associates of PCM are actively involved in violent crimes including the illegal sale of firearms, drug trafficking, robberies, kidnappings and armed assaults in numerous communities in Massachusetts, including Boston, Malden, Everett, Somerville, Framingham, and Peabody, among others. During the investigation, law enforcement seized 31 firearms, including 27 handguns, two sawed-off shotguns, one shotgun, one rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

The defendants allegedly committed various criminal offenses, some of which they admitted to cooperating witnesses. For example, Gama told cooperating witnesses that PCM not only committed robberies in Massachusetts, but also had targeted and robbed a drug dealer and his family in Connecticut. Gama stated that during the robbery, he held a gun to the head of the dealer’s daughter. In addition, during the investigation, Costa allegedly discussed a planned armed robbery with an undercover federal agent and repeatedly stated that it was likely that the gang members/associates would commit murder as part of the robbery.

Additional robberies alleged by the court documents include a Dec. 9, 2018, armed robbery of a pizza delivery person in Everett committed by DaSilva.

In addition to the 14 charged criminally, four individuals were arrested administratively by ICE.