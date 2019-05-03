Sen. Sal DiDomenico Receives Distinguished Advocacy Award for Excellence in Cancer-fighting Public Policy

Sen. Sal DiDomenico was awarded the Distinguished Advocacy Award, a prestigious honor bestowed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) in recognition of his leadership and commitment to strong public health policies around tobacco and other cancer issues.

The award is presented by ACS CAN, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, to select officials who have demonstrated leadership and commitment in the area of cancer-related public policy advocacy. Sen. DiDomenico received the award during a ceremony at ACS CAN’s annual Lobby Day, which brought over 100 cancer survivors and advocates to Beacon Hill to lobby in support of cancer related policies. This year’s event urged lawmakers to build on the work accomplished fighting Big Tobacco in previous legislative sessions, including a tax on electronic cigarettes, an increased cigarette and cigar tax, and a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the Commonwealth.

“Sen. DiDomenico has been a champion in protecting Massachusetts youth from the targeting of the tobacco industry. He was instrumental in making the Commonwealth the first state in the nation to prohibit the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies and other healthcare institutions – an accomplishment that we know will help current users quit smoking and prevent others from ever picking up the deadly addiction in the first place,” said Marc Hymovitz, government relations director for ACS CAN. “His partnership with ACS CAN and dedication to keeping tobacco out of the hands of our youth have demonstrated his commitment to fighting cancer through public policy, and we look forward to continuing to work together to save lives in Massachusetts.”

“Thank you to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for presenting me with their Distinguished Advocacy Award,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am very proud to have played a role in the passage of last session’s youth tobacco prevention legislation and have my bill banning the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies included as a key provision. It is an honor to receive this award, and I would like to thank ACS CAN for all of their advocacy on this critical issue for our youth and residents throughout the Commonwealth.”

ACS CAN applauds Sen. DiDomenico’s determination to enact meaningful legislation that benefits public health and saves lives from cancer across Massachusetts.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is making cancer a top priority for public officials and candidates at the federal, state and local levels. ACS CAN empowers advocates across the country to make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden. As the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN is critical to the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.fightcancer.org.