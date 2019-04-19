Everett Public Library Events

Create Your Own E-Mail!

Shute Memorial Library

Monday, April 22nd from 11-1 p.m.

Don’t have an email? Do you need one? Sign up for a one-on-session at the Shute Library where we will help you register for your own email account! Please call 617-394-2308 to schedule an appointment. Thirty minute appointments may be made on Mondays from 11-1 PM. This program is best suited for individuals 13 years of age or older. Appointments must be made and c onfirmed two days in advanced. Please call us with any questions!

Help With Your Resume!

Shute Memorial Library

Monday, April 22nd from 11-1 p.m

Land that dream job! No resume? Need help sprucing up the old one? Sign up with your personal resume writing coach, by calling the Shute Library at 617-394-2308. Thirty minute appointments may be made on Mondays from 11-1 PM. This program is best suited for individuals who are 16 years of age or older. Before your appointment, please make sure you have any of following: educational experience, job descriptions for any job you may be applying for, and a list of references if applicable. Appointments must be made and confirmed two days in advance. Please contact us with any questions you may have.

Homework Center

Parlin and Shute Memorial Libraries

Week of April 22nd-25th, 4:00 to 5:30 p.m

Need help with your homework? We offer free homework help for students in grades 2-8 at the Parlin Memorial Library and the Shute Memorial Library everyday from Mondays through Thursdays. Our Homework Center Coaches will help you achieve academic excellence with our tutoring services. The Homework Center will be available from Mondays through Thursdays from 4-5:30 PM. If you have any questions, please contact the Parlin Library at 617-394-2302 or the Shute Library at 617-394-2308.