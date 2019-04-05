Public’s Assistance Sought in Bradford Terrace Homicide Police Release Sketch of Alleged Attacker

Everett Police and District Attorney Marian Ryan have released a sketch of the alleged suspect in a fatal stabbing on Bradford Terrace last week, and are calling for help from the public in identifying the man.

A police sketch has been released of what the man may look like who attacked and stabbed two people in 10 days on Bradford Terrace. One man was killed in the stabbing incident

last week, March 26.

DA Marian Ryan and Police Chief Steven Mazzie are seeking the public’s assistance in connection with the March 26 fatal stabbing that occurred at 9 p.m. on Bradford Terrace. The victim has been identified Michael Starr, 54, Everett, who worked as a plumber and mechanic. The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, who lived in the area, was walking home from a store on Ferry Street when he was assaulted on the sidewalk. He was transported to CHA Everett where he was later pronounced dead.

No one has been charged in connection with this homicide.

Based on preliminary information it appears this may have been a random incident and robbery does not appear to be a motive. Investigators believe that the suspect may be a male in his late 20s, average height, with a tan complexion. He is believed to have been wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black knit hat, and black gloves and was described as having a narrow nose and a thin build.

This is the second stabbing that has occurred on Bradford Terrace in the past 10 days. On March 16, at approximately 9 p.m. a male in his 20s was stabbed while walking home. That victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and survived. As part of the investigation into the death of Michael Starr authorities are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

For this reason the District Attorney’s Office and Police are also asking the public to think broadly and report any suspicious activity they may have seen over the past several weeks including people acting strangely in the areas of Ferry Street, Cedar Street or Bradford Terrace.

While Everett Police will have an increased presence in this area, members of the public are still urged to use caution when traveling in the nighttime hours and always be aware of their surroundings.

Any member of the public who believes they may have information that may be pertinent to this case, no matter how small or insignificant it may have appeared at the time is urged to speak to authorities.

Investigators are asking any member of the public who may have been on Bradford Terrance in a vehicle or on foot on either March 16 or 26 between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. who may have seen someone matching this description to immediately contact the Massachusetts State Police at (508) 820-2121 or the Everett Police Department at (617) 394-2368 or online at HYPERLINK “http://Everettpolicema.com” Everettpolicema.com.

Members of the public should not approach this individual.

This case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Everett Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.