Zoning Board Zips Through Business

The Everett Zoning Board of Appeals can sometimes provide a dose of municipal drama, with recent showdowns between board members and developers, and even Mayor Carlo DeMaria has been known to stop by the Board and lay out his vision for the city.

But that wasn’t the case Monday, as the ZBA was without Chairman Joseph DeSisto for the meeting. With only four members present, and four votes needed to grant a variance or special permit, acting Chairman Michael Dantone gave applicants the option to continue their cases to a future ZBA meeting.

Amandeep Dillon of Saugus, who is proposing a six-unit townhouse at 108 and 112 Main St. took advantage of the continuance. That proposal calls for knocking down the existing building to make way for new construction.

The project needs a variance because of smaller than allowed front and rear yards, and it is one parking space of the 12 required for a development of that size.

With DeSisto expected to miss the April meeting as well, the Dillon case was continued to the ZBA’s May 6 meeting.

With the biggest project off the table for the night, the ZBA quickly granted unanimous approval to two smaller Special Permit requests, wrapping up the meeting in under 20 minutes. A dormer for a window to accommodate a new full bathroom at a residence on School Street was approved, as was relief to allow for an enlarged deck at a home on Bradford Street.