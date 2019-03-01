News Sneaking Past by Independent Staff • March 1, 2019 • 0 Comments Mekhi Collins gets past a St. Mary’s defender during Pope John’s game at St. Mary’s in the opening round of the Spartan Classic on Feb. 19. The Tigers dropped a 74-62 decision to the powerful Spartans, but now head on to the State Tournament as a #9 seed in the Division 4 North section. The defending champions played last night, Feb. 26, in Boston against Cristo Rey High School. That game came too late for Independent deadlines. Meanwhile, the Everett High boys’ basketball team got a #6 seed in the Division 1 North section, and will face Cambridge at Everett High School tonight, Feb. 27.