RCN Boston Sponsors Ellie Fund’s Annual Red Carpet Gala for 11th Year

RCN Boston, a leading provider of Internet, digital TV and phone services, announced that it is teaming up for the 11th time with the Ellie Fund’s 23rd Annual Red Carpet Gala as a sponsor of this special viewing of the 91st Annual Academy Awards® on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.

“Here at RCN we are committed to supporting community organizations, such as the Ellie Fund, that is making a significant impact and has a long history of providing services for breast cancer patients,” said Jeff Carlson, VP and General Manager, RCN Boston. “Sponsoring the Ellie Fund for the eleventh year is our way of showing we care and want to help.”

Since 1996, the Ellie Fund has hosted the Red Carpet Gala for the Academy Awards. Proceeds from the event support the Ellie Fund’s mission to provide essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing. Through the Healing Together Patient and Family Care Program and Metastatic Breast Cancer Support Program, the Ellie Fund is able to provide nutritional and grocery assistance, transportation to medical appointments, childcare reimbursement, light housekeeping, prepared/delivered meals as well as integrative therapies free of charge to help relieve a patient’s burden while in treatment.

District Attorney Marian Ryan announces Grand Jury indictments

These indictments were handed down between November 29, 2018 and January 10, 2019. Defendants are listed by towns where alleged offenses occurred. Defendants without a hometown listed do not have a last known address. These charges are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EVERETT

• Santiago Rodriguez Mendez, 18, of Chelsea, was charged with armed robbery (4 counts) and assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts). The Assistant District Attorney is Lee Hettinger.

• Kevin Pineda-Calderon, 16, of Everett, was charged with armed assault to murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and being a youthful offender. The Assistant District Attorney is Lee Hettinger.

MEDFORD

MaxaryLafontant, 23, of Everett, was charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, assault and battery (3 counts), and strangulation (2 counts). The Assistant District Attorney is Marisa Tagliareni.

SOMERVILLE

Darvin Ramirez, 28, Everett, was charged with aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child by force. The Assistant District Attorney is Marisa Tagliareni.