Tobin Bridge Repair Project Construction Schedule

February 1 – February 22, 2019

Work Hours: Most work will occur in the standard working hours of 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. No work will take place on Monday, February 18, in recognition of Presidents’ Day.

Closures

On the lower deck, Route 1 Northbound, daily off-peak right lane closures will be used to install the safety walk plate. Left lane closures on the lower deck will be used to perform steel inspection.

Please pay attention to signage and markings and drive carefully through the work zone.

Operations

Week of February 3

• Lower Deck right lane: installing the safety walk plate

Week of February 10

• Upper Deck main line and Everett Avenue Ramp: Steel inspection

• At the J-Joints: Steel Repair work

Week of February 17

• At the J-Joints: Steel Repair work

For more information, please visit the project website: www.mass.gov/tobin-bridge-repair-project. For questions or issues and concerns related to construction, please contact the project’s public involvement specialist Jeff Dietrich, at [email protected] or (617) 482-7080 x220. While work is occurring outside business hours, a construction hotline is available at (508) 468-9580.

Title VI Notice of Nondiscrimination: MassDOT complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related federal and state statutes and regulations. It is the policy of MassDOT to ensure that no person or group of persons shall on the grounds of Title VI protected categories, including race, color, national origin, or under additional federal and state protected categories including sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, creed, ancestry, veteran’s status (including Vietnam-era veterans), or background, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity administered by MassDOT. To request additional information about this commitment, or to file a complaint under Title VI or a related nondiscrimination provision, please contact MassDOT’s Title VI Specialist by phone at (857) 368-8580, TTY at (857) 368-8580, fax (857) 368-0602 or by e-mail at [email protected] If information is needed in another language, please contact the MassDOT Title VI Specialist by phone at (857) 368-8580.