Encore Boston Harbor Releases 5,000 Jobs to Be Filled by June Opening

For years Encore Boston Harbor and the City of Everett have been telling people to be prepared for the day that they begin starting to fill the 5,000 jobs that are going to be needed to run the massive resort casino on Lower Broadway.

That day has come.

Encore rolled out 5,000 jobs with more than 500 job titles late last week on their website, with their eye on hiring local people at three major hiring events at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston this February, March and April. It is likely one, if not the, largest hiring event for one, single company in the history of the region.

All of the jobs are now posted for review by the general public at encorebostonjobs.com.

The events will be punctuated by walk-in interviews for people seeking any of the thousands of jobs.

“We’ve rolled out all our jobs now,” said John Tocco of Encore. “These jobs are going to be filled at three major hiring events in February, March and April at the Hynes Convention Center. They will conduct interviews on site at these events and you could go out having made significant progress in the process to be able to be a finalist candidate. We have all kinds of hiring needs, from cage managers counting money to IT tech people to horticulturists to florists to security. There are all kinds of roles. Now is the time, and there is literally something for everyone’s interests.”

So far, Encore has scheduled the February event for Feb. 24 and 25, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days at the Hynes in Boston’s Back Bay.

However, Everett residents will have a preference and an edge in that process. All this week, Everett residents can report to the satellite office in City Hall to pre-register for a particular job and an interview time – severely curtailing the wait times that will be encountered at the event.

“This week we’ve had a series of interview and pre-registration for our host and surrounding communities, including Everett,” said Tocco. “Any Everett resident can go to the career office in City Hall and pre-register for a set time and a specific job. You will be pre-registered for that job title you are looking for.”

He said those utilizing that advantage should come in prepared, having already looked at the website and deciding which job they would like to pursue. They should also come ready with a resume and all applicable paperwork. That will get them streamlined and ready for the interview time slot.

The jobs range in skills and experiences.

For instance, there are several postings put up on Monday for Turndown (Guest Room) Attendants. That job would entail cleaning assigned guest rooms and facility areas according to Wynn standards and procedures. They would also have to provide a comfortable evening environment by refreshing rooms before bedtime. The requirements are that a person have a high school degree and are 21 years old. It does require registration with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC), and also to be able to speak conversational English. However, knowing a second language is a plus.

Another more unexpected opening showed up on Sunday and is for a K-9 officer, responsible for handling, upkeep, maintenance, deployment and care of either a K-9 explosive detector dog or bedbug detector dog.

“The officer will assist Security by performing random, special event, and dignitary explosive detection and protective mailroom/hotel room/ballroom/luggage sweeps, as well as any special projects and additional related duties as assigned by the Director of Security,” read the job posting.

Another listing came Sunday and is in the legal department, looking for a Title 31 Compliance officer. That person would be responsible for making sure all of the rules and regulations from the federal government and the MGC are followed.

Last week, the casino rolled out a position as a barber at the resort. They would be responsible for “performing various hair cutting and shaving procedures and techniques for guests; ensure positive/friendly customer relations, and to perform all assigned functions/duties in accordance with established guidelines/procedures.” It’s just a sampling of the thousands of jobs now out publicly and available for reviewing and pursuing.