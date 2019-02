Steven Garrity was joined by friends and family for a Super Bowl party, his final gathering before being deployed with the Army National Guard Unit this week. Garrity was joined by sisters, Rebecca and Colleen, his mother Michelle, and Councilor Mike Mc- Laughlin, who presented him with a citation from the City of Everett. It was all capped off with an exciting Super Bowl win by the Patriots, 13-3, over the Rams.