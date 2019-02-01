Take the Plunge on March 10 at the Harpoon Shamrock Splash

Join Save the Harbor/Save the Bay on Sunday, March 10, for the Harpoon Shamrock Splash plunge and pledge fundraiser and beach party at the BCYF Curley Community Center at M Street Beach in South Boston.

Brave participants will splash into the clean, cold water to raise funds for Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR)’s Better Beaches Program. This program funds free events on the region’s beaches in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

Last year, more than 150 participants made the splash and raised more than $50,000 for the Better Beaches Program. The success of the Splash allowed Save the Harbor and DCR to award Better Beaches grants to 36 community groups who held more than 150 free events on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket.

In 2018 the Revere Beach Partnership and the Revere Recreation Department received Better Beaches grants totaling $17,500. Grants funded the Revere Beach Partnership’s Festival Series, including the International Sand Sculpting Festival, and the Revere Beach Recreation Department’s Summer Programs.

“For me, the beach season begins in March with a quick dip into the cool clean water of Boston Harbor on the cleanest urban beach in the country at the Harpoon Shamrock Splash” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Director of Strategy and Communications Bruce Berman. “Clean water, cold beer, hot chowder and the chance to win great prizes while raising funds for a great cause with good friends. Sometimes, life truly is a beach.”

This year’s Harpoon Shamrock Splash begins with registration and check-in 11 a.m. and the signature splash at noon The day includes a costume contest, awards ceremony, and beach party. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best shamrock attire.

Early registration is just $20, while same day registration is $25, and includes a refreshing beer from Harpoon Brewery, hot chowder from the Daily Catch and refreshments on the beach. Those who raise more than $250 will get a Harpoon pint glass, and those who raise more than $500 will receive Harpoon apparel.

“For 32 years, it has been important to the Employee Owners of Harpoon to be a good neighbors,” said Harpoon Brewery President Charlie Storey, who has taken part in the event since the beginning. “That starts with our neighborhood, right here on Boston Harbor and on our public beaches. We’re honored to support Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and can’t wait to brave the cold water on March 10,— and to drink some great beers afterwards!”

There are plenty of chances to win round-trip flights from splash sponsor JetBlue as well. The top two fundraisers, the winners of the costume contest and the person who receives the most donations will each win a pair of round-trip tickets from JetBlue to any non-stop destination they fly to in the continental United States from Logan Airport. All registered participants will be entered into a raffle for a pair of tickets as well. Those that raise more than $500 will be entered into a separate elite raffle as well.

“At JetBlue, we’re proud to support the local causes and organizations our crewmembers and customers are most passionate about,” said Ronda McLeod, regional marketing manager, JetBlue. “With more than 3,000 crewmembers in Boston, we’re committed to the community and are thrilled to be a part of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the work they’re doing to the region’s public beaches.”

You can register for this year’s Harpoon Shamrock Splash at www.shamrocksplash.org

About Save the Harbor/Save the Bay As the region’s leading voice for clean water and continued public investment in Boston Harbor, the region’s public beaches, and the Boston Harbor Islands, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s mission is to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay and the marine environment and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.