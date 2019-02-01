Nina Pesce Brooks Celebrates 90th Birthday with Family and Friends

Life-long Everett resident Nina Pesce Brooks recently celebrated her 90th birthday. More than 150 family members and friends were on hand for the momentous event held at Rosario’s restaurant in Saugus. The beloved matriarch of the Pesce family was overjoyed to be surrounded by many generations of her large family. Nina is one of nine children born to Antonio and Catherine Albano Pesce and was married close to 50 years to the late Everett Police Officer Frederick Brooks. Fellow parishioners and long time friends from her beloved Saint Anthony’s Church in Everett and Saint Joseph’s Church in Medford also joined in the celebration. Nephews Stephen Pesce and Phillip Pesce spoke about their aunt’s milestone birthday and the team effort that went into planning the event. The birthday girl looked beautiful and sparkled as she welcomed her guests in the flower and picture filled hall. Everyone is looking forward to Nina’s 95th birthday. State and local officials also sent their well wishes. Nina was presented with citations from Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, the Everett City Council, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Rep. Joseph McGonagle.