Local Students Earn Academic Honors

American International College Announces Fall 2018 Dean’s List Students

American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA has named 470 students to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Dean’s List students are full time students who have achieved a 3.3 to a 4.0 GPA.

Yasmeen Guerrier of Everett, majoring in Health Science

Taina Lucien of Everett, majoring in Health Science

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Lascuola Achieves Nichols College Dean’s List Honors

James Lascuola, a Nichols College student from Everett, has achieved Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Nichols College. Approximately 600 Nichols students earned Dean’s List or Dean’s High Honors during the fall 2018 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included in the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.2 for at least 12 credit-hours and receive no grade below a C+ during the semester. A student who earns a grade point average of 3.6 or higher is awarded Dean’s High Honors.

Within a supportive community, Nichols College transforms today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders through a dynamic, career-focused business and professional education. Nichols students develop communication and critical thinking abilities, ethical and cultural perspectives, and teamwork skills that are required of leaders in a global economy.

Named to Dean’s List at Assumption

Assumption College has announced that 493 students have been named to the College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester. Local students include:

John McCormack of Everett, Class of 2019

Steve Kinsey of Everett, Class of 2020

Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

“Each semester Assumption College recognizes the hard work and dedication of its students through the Dean’s List,” said Francesco C. Cesareo, Ph.D., president of Assumption College. “Students who have earned this high honor have demonstrated academic excellence and hard work, as well as committed themselves to the formation of their intellectual and academic lives, an important aspect of the College’s mission.”

The Assumption College curriculum enables students to gain a depth and breadth of knowledge that leads to professional success and personal fulfillment. Students-whether studying on the Worcester, Massachusetts or Rome, Italy campus-become engaged participants in Assumption’s classic liberal arts education and professional programs, exploring new ideas, making connections across disciplines, and pushing themselves to achieve more than they ever thought possible. To prepare for the workforce, students learn cutting-edge theory and best practices, and develop excellent communication and critical-analysis skills – quintessential skills of a liberal arts education – through classroom work, internships, and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Anderson Named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Fall 2018 Dean’s List

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Connor Anderson of Everett, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in computer science and mathematical sciences, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2018 semester.

A total of 1,595 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2018 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students go beyond the classroom to work on open-ended problems in and for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education, WPI’s pioneering project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving important scientific, technological, and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 45 project centers around the world. WPI offers more than 50 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across 14 academic departments in science, engineering, technology, business, the social sciences, and the humanities and arts. Its faculty and students pursue groundbreaking research to meet ongoing challenges in health and biotechnology; robotics and the internet of things; advanced materials and manufacturing; cyber, data, and security systems; learning science; and more. www.wpi.edu.