Buddy Bench Earns Bronze

Evelyn Gayhart has earned her Bronze Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn at her age. Her project required 25 hours of peer education and fundraising to create a sustainable result. She created an inclusion presentation, visited classrooms at her school to facilitate conversations, and coordinated with school and city officials to have the bench installed. She also shared her project with friends and family in order to raise the funds to purchase the bench. The idea of a Buddy Bench is to eliminate loneliness and foster friendship by spreading the message of inclusion and kindness. Gayhart’s Buddy Bench is now in use at the Lafayette School.