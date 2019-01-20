Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Catholic High School honor roll

The following Everett residents were named to the first quarter Honor Roll at Arlington Catholic High School:

Victor Scarpatto

Kira Wilcox

Fernando Oliveira named to Husson University’s Dean’s List

Everett resident, Fernando Oliveira, has been named to Husson University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

Oliveira is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies/Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Civil Practice/Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Criminal Practice program.

Students who make the Dean’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

