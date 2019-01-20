Encore Boston Harbor Announces Asian-fusion Restaurant, Nightclub

Encore Boston Harbor announced last week that it will partner with Big Night Entertainment to operate an Asian-fusion restaurant dubbed Mystique – a play on the Mystic River that it will overlook. Along with that, they also announced Big Night will operate the 94-seat nightclub called Memoire.

The concept has been floated for quite some time, and Big Night Entertainment had taken the lead in announcing a nightclub partnership with Encore last year. However, the details came into view last week when the official announcement was made initially to media sources outside of Everett.

Encore Boston Harbor did not comment on the opening to the local press.

The restaurant will feature seating for 530 guests and an “energetic” and open kitchen. They will serve contemporary Asian fusion food in a space of about 16,400 sq. ft. There will be private dining rooms as well.

Meanwhile, Big Night will also operate a 94-seat lounge with a wrap-around bar that will serve as a nightclub and offer small-plate meals. Dubbed Memoire, the nightclub will also feature music and dancing.

Already, last year, Encore announced its signature steakhouse, Sinatra’s, which will be located on the first floor right off the main entrance.

Big Night Entertainment is known for operating several Boston venues, Empire, Grand, Red Lantern, Versus, and Scorpion Bar, and CBS Sport Club at Patriots Place in Foxborough.